Kiwanis Club pumpkins are arriving in Wilton in September

Contributed photo

Think it's too early to think about pumpkins? Not if you are on the Wilton Kiwanis Pumpkin Patch committee, who just met on Tuesday Aug 10, to plan for the big event in the Kiwanis Club of Wilton’s schedule.

The pumpkins will arrive this year on Sat. Sept. 25, at the Wilton Historical Society, which is located at 224 Danbury Road in the town. The sales will continue until Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween, with weekday sales times from 1 until 5;30 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.