Kiwanis Club pumpkins are arriving in Wilton in September

Staff reports
Think it's too early to think about pumpkins? Not if you are on the Wilton Kiwanis Pumpkin Patch committee, who just met on Tuesday Aug 10, to plan for the big event in the Kiwanis Club of Wilton's schedule, the Kiwanis pumpkin sale. The pumpkins will arrive this year on Sat. Sept. 25, at the Wilton Historical Society, which is located at 224 Danbury Road in the town. Pictured from the left to the right are people: Dan Mahoney, Mike Safko, Bill Brennan, Bob Tortorella, Ray Moskow, Jerry Sprole. Paul Hannah, Den Taylor, Mary Anne Franco and Rudi Hoefling.

The pumpkins will arrive this year on Sat. Sept. 25, at the Wilton Historical Society, which is located at 224 Danbury Road in the town. The sales will continue until Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween, with weekday sales times from 1 until 5;30 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Pumpkins are picked fresh in Pawling N.Y., and delivered to the Kiwanis Club’s site on Saturday, Sept. 25, with at lease two more dates during the sales times. As in the past, the members of the Kiwanis Club will be selling Pumpkins, Mum's, Cabbage, Kale, Millet, Ornamental Peppers, Painted Cookies, Hay, Corn Stalks, Indian Corn and Cactus.

“Get you decorating plans together and come on down to help Kiwanis in their sales effort,” the Kiwanis Club said. All monies from the sales from the event will be distributed to local charities as in the past.

