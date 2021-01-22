King joins push to use Defense Production Act against virus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's independent senator has joined a group of colleagues in support of President Joe Biden's plan to use the Defense Production Act to increase the production of medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, and 25 other senators said in a statement Thursday that the Biden administration should use executive action to “utilize all appropriate authorities under the DPA and deploy a more functional response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”