King County confirms 7th case of vaping-related lung disease

SEATTLE (AP) — King County health officials have confirmed a new case of severe lung disease associated with vaping. The case brings the total number of patients in King County to seven since Sept. 20.

The man who is in his 20s was hospitalized but is now recovering. Officials say they are investigating which products he was using to vape.

KING-TV reports there have been 15 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping in Washington state since April 2019, and 67% of the patients are male, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

In addition to the King County cases, the latest numbers show three cases in Snohomish County, two in Spokane County, one in Pierce County, one in Mason County, and one in Kitsap County.

Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/