26th District — Kim Healy: Connecticut’s economic potential

Kim Healy Kim Healy Photo: Andrea Chalon Photo: Andrea Chalon Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 26th District — Kim Healy: Connecticut’s economic potential 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

For years, Connecticut’s economy has lagged behind that of many other states because our state is not an attractive place to do business. COVID-19 has exacerbated our problems significantly.

Our taxes are too high and regulations too numerous. And, today, many companies have plenty of choices as to where to locate and do business. That is why CT has lost many companies of all sizes including some larger ones (e.g. Aetna, Alexion, GE, among others) to neighboring and distant states. As of the latest reporting, the state unemployment is 10.3 percent.

The Democrats who control the legislature continue adding to the many burdens and obstacles that face business, including small businesses in the state. This has led to stagnant wage growth for many CT employees, reduced hiring, and depressed home values in many parts of the state.

The long and greatly restrictive lockdown of the state’s economic activity disproportionately hurt many small business owners and did not protect those most vulnerable to the virus. CT has the 4th highest per capita death rate from COVID-19 in the USA and nursing homes in the state have been especially hard hit.

To better protect our residents, we should immediately remove the sales tax on PPE and incentivize producers of this equipment to open shop in Connecticut. To energize our economy, we must lower taxes, reduce regulatory burdens, and rein in irresponsible spending and borrowing.

The Democrat super-majority in Hartford has controlled the state for 40 years, and the negative consequences are clear. Our state desperately needs balance and experienced professionals in the legislature so that we can restore fiscal responsibility.

As a mother of four from Wilton, I have skin in the game. With my accountant and auditor background, I have the skills to get the job done right.

I need your vote.

Kim Healy is the Republican and Independent candidate for the 26th state Senate district that includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and parts of Weston, Westport, Bethel and New Canaan.