Kim Healy: Financial background that will make a difference

Kim Healy Kim Healy Photo: Andrea Chalon Photo: Andrea Chalon Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kim Healy: Financial background that will make a difference 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

I am Kim Healy. I am the wife of an Irish immigrant, a mother of four, and a proud member of my community. My husband and I chose to make Connecticut our home and raise our family in 1994. We moved to Wilton in 2008.

Our state is in crisis. I have the financial background that will make a difference. I am a trained accountant and was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. I have actively volunteered locally as the treasurer of many organizations since leaving my professional career and I am treasurer on the Board of Wilton’s Library Association. I am a volunteer tax preparer for retired and low-income individuals, and I am actively involved in Minks to Sinks, Family and Children’s Agency (FCA) and Our Lady of Fatima Parish to name a few that serve the needs of local residents.

I had three friends move out of our state for better opportunities over the last year. We need to bring business back to Connecticut. Warren Buffet recently warned companies not to move to states like Connecticut until we deal with our unfunded pension liability problems. It has taken 40 years of Democrat Party control over our state legislature, and misappropriation of our tax dollars to get us into this mess. It will require time and effort to get us out. If elected, I will work to ensure better access to quality education and opportunities statewide for future generations. I will bring sorely needed transparency to the legislature.

Why am I running? I can do math.

Connecticut needs more people like me, with professional experience in restoring fiscal responsibility. I am here to make a difference, not to build a resume. I am running to represent everyone and I will listen to all sides before making decisions that affect us all.

Kim Healy is the Republican and Independent candidate for the 26th state Senate district that includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and parts of Weston, Westport, Bethel and New Canaan.