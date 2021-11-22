Kidnappers release 2 of 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti HAROLD ISAAC, Associated Press Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 12:21 a.m.
One of the managers of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters, left, shakes hands with a worker at the center in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.