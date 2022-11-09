GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
With two races still too early to call Wednesday, Republicans' strong showing in the suburbs helped them capture at least 10 of the 26 seats New York will have in Congress next year, two more than their current representation in what is now a 27-seat delegation.