Kerouac still celebrated in St. Pete on 100th birthday GABRIELLE CALISE, Tampa Bay Times March 6, 2022
1 of6 The former home of the late author Jack Kerouac was renovated by then owners Paige and Frank Viggiano, of The Flip Side LLC., shown leaving it and for sale at 5169 10th Ave. N., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Ken Burchenal, a retired literature professor purchased the former Kerouac home with his wife, Gina, for $360,000 in 2020. The Beat Generation legend was known for wandering, and his family ties drew him to Florida again and again. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Scott Keeler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this Oct. 21, 1969, photo is author Jack Kerouac who only lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., a handful of years before he died there in 1969. But the Sunshine City still claims him as its own. One hundred years ago on March 12, Kerouac was born in Lowell, Mass. (Wilbur T. Pippin/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Wilbur T. Pippin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 The Flamingo Sports Bar shown in 2011, in St. Petersburg, Fla., is embracing its connection to the life of Jack Kerouac like few other businesses in the Tampa Bay area. There's a giant poster in the window, T-shirts for sale, and a "Jack Kerouac special" on the menu. It may be the only bar left in St. Petersburg where the author actually drank. (Melissa Lyttle/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Melissa Lyttle/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Author Jack Kerouac laughs during a 1967 visit to the home of a friend in Lowell, Mass. One hundred years ago on March 12, Kerouac was born in Lowell, Mass. While the Beat Generation legend was known for wandering, his family ties drew him to Florida again and again. (Stanley Twardowicz/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Stanley Twardowicz/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jack Kerouac lived in St. Petersburg only a handful of years before he died here in 1969. But the Sunshine City still claims him as its own.
One hundred years ago on March 12, Kerouac was born in Lowell, Mass. While the Beat Generation legend was known for wandering, his family ties drew him to Florida again and again. Kerouac was known to visit his sister and mother in Central Florida, and even wrote Dharma Bums during a two-week period there. Today, the Orlando Kerouac House is preserved as a writer’s retreat.
