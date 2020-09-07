Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott announced on Sunday she tested positive for the coronavirus, The Courier-Journal reported.

The Louisville Democrat said in a video posted social media that she took the test last week and got the results back on Sunday.

“I am going to adhere to health department guidelines, and I am self-quarantining for the next 14 days until I get tested again,” Scott said.

Scott’s announcement came on the same day Gov. Any Beshear announced a record number of positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week in Kentucky.

The 4,742 confirmed cases for the week ending Sunday topped the record 4,503 cases from the previous week, Beshear said.

There were 313 new cases recorded on Sunday, pushing Kentucky’s total for the pandemic to at least 52,774. The three new deaths reported, brought the state’s total to at least 996.

In Scott's announcement, she thanked health care workers and contract tracers for their work.

“Folks, please continue to wash your hands, which you should be doing anyway, and stay 6 feet away from people because it’s just the everyday things — going to the grocery store, going out to eat — you just never know,” Scott said.