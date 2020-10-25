Kentucky sets weekly record for coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has shattered a weekly record for the number of positive coronavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.

The 9,335 confirmed cases in the past week broke the mark during the pandemic of 7,675 set during the week of Oct. 5 through 11, Beshear said in a statement.

In addition, at least 1,462 cases were reported Sunday, a record for that day of the week, the statement said.

“We must do better,” Beshear said.

He urged Kentucky residents to wear masks, wash hands frequently, limit gatherings and travel, and stay at least 6 feet apart to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

“Let’s all do these simple things to protect each other,” he said.

Beshear said he plans to make recommendations soon for counties that have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

The statement said at least 1,407 people have died in Kentucky from the virus, including three deaths reported Sunday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

