Kentucky reports second-highest daily number of virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's renewed coronavirus surge continued Tuesday when the governor reported 1,018 new cases — the state's second-highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the near-record number of daily cases should be a “wake-up call" as he urged Kentuckians to wear masks in public and follow other health guidelines to contain the virus.

The Democratic governor warned that the state is on pace to exceed last week's total number of virus cases, which was a weekly record.

Beshear also reported eight more virus-related deaths in Kentucky.

“When we have 1,018 cases, it means we're going to lose more people moving forward," he warned.

The spike in cases means testing is widespread, he said, but he warned that the state is “going in the wrong direction" with so many cases. He has warned people to avoid getting complacent.

“We can't let this thing get out of control again because maybe we're tired," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

