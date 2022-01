MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Police providing security in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes in Kentucky have fatally shot a man who fired at them, state police said.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday as officers from the Frankfort Police Department were in Mayfield helping local agencies patrol the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds after last month's tornadoes, which killed 22 people in Graves County alone and more than 90 people in five states.