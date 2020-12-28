Kentucky announces next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky hopes to begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations targeting emergency responders, educators and people 70 and older at the start of February, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
More than 26,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Kentucky, and 40 additional sites will receive doses for the first time this week, the governor said. Health care workers along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities are at the top of the list for receiving vaccinations.