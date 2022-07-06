Kentucky abortion clinics in court to block new state law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics sought an injunction in court Wednesday to block the state's near-total ban on the procedure, one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state's abortion ban last week, and the two clinics, both in Louisville, resumed performing abortions. If granted, the injunction would suspend the state law while the case is litigated.