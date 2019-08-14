Kentucky State Fair changes tickets for veterans, military

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair has changed the way veterans and active duty military members can get complimentary tickets to the event, which starts its 11-day run Thursday in Louisville.

WLKY-TV reports the fair is working with Vet Tix this year to process and ship physical tickets. Service members previously used military IDs online to get digital tickets, but Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox said feedback indicated veterans and service members didn't prefer that method.

Any active duty military member, honorably discharged veterans or families of those killed in action can register for a Vet Tix account at VetTix.org . There is a $9 shipping fee.

Military members can also visit the on-site ticket counter before Military Day, which is Sunday, show their military IDs and get free tickets for that day.

___

Information from: WLKY-TV, http://wlky.com