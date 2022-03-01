Kentucky House OKs bill to limit bail organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House passed a bill Tuesday that would only allow charitable organizations to post bail for inmates being held on bond amounts up to $5,000. It now heads to the Senate for approval.
The vote comes after a man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate was released from jail when a group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond. Quintez Brown, 21, was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and taken to his residence, where he has stayed under home incarceration.