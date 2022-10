FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said.

The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.