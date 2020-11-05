Keewatin Taconite plans to restart plant, bring back workers

KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Steel plans to bring back hundreds of workers at the Keewatin Taconite plant in northern Minnesota that was shut down in May due to a drop in demand for iron and steel during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Dan Pierce, United Steelworkers union president for Keetac, said the company plans to begin recalling union members back to the job immediately, KBJR-TV reported. About 375 employees were laid off when the plant was shuttered.

U.S. Steel officials said in a release they are encouraged by the increase in demand and believe that restarting the operation will help support its customers. The company said it anticipates filling about 400 positions as part of the restart.