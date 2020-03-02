Kayaker missing after accident on Southern California lake
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A kayak accident in rough waters left a fisherman missing in a Southern California lake, authorities said.
Witnesses in a boat on Lake Perris saw the kayak capsize and the man fall into the water Sunday morning, The Press-Enterprise reported.
“The witnesses drove to his location and attempted to throw a rope to him, but he unfortunately went underneath the surface and never came up,” a statement from the Lake Perris State Recreation Area said.
A search was not immediately successful and was to resume Monday.
The statement said the man had a life jacket strapped to his kayak but was not wearing a life jacket.
He was only identified as a 32-year-old from Moreno Valley.
Lake Perris is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.