Kayaker dies in SW Washington creek

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Sunriver man died after getting trapped underwater while whitewater kayaking northeast of Vancouver, Washington, deputies said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Blaine Davis became trapped in Canyon Creek where the creek flows into the Lewis River, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was removed from the water, and his friends tried to resuscitate him, according to the sheriff's office

One friend paddled back to where they parked their cars, then drove for help, while the other stayed behind to continue lifesaving efforts.

Authorities in a rescue boat found Davis and his friend on Canyon Creek — in a remote area the sheriff’s office said is accessible only by boat.

Authorities continued trying to resuscitate Davis, but he died at the scene.

His body was taken back to a boat launch and recovered by the county medical examiner’s office.

Davis was wearing a lifejacket and appropriate whitewater kayaking gear, according to the sheriff’s office. He also had an emergency locator beacon that helped authorities find him and his friend, the sheriff’s office said.