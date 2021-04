MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement with a factory farm and a manure applicator to resolve pollution violations stemming from manure spills several years ago.

Kaul announced the settlements with K&D Manure Handling, Inc., its owner, Kevin Hintz, and Wild Rose Dairy LLC in a news release on Monday. He brokered the deals earlier this month.