Karen Pence to attend 'Latinos for Trump' event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be in Las Vegas on Thursday to help President Donald Trump's reelection campaign as it works to court Latino voters.

Pence will join local members of the "Latinos for Trump" coalition that's working to reach out to Hispanic voters. The second lady will also participate in an event to train and mobilize supporters to knock doors for the president.

"Latinos for Trump" is one way the Trump campaign is working to make inroads with key coalitions of voters, particularly in swing states like Nevada and Florida.

Pence's event Thursday night will be held at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

The event is open to the public but people wishing to attend must sign up and register at the president's website.