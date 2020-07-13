Kansas wheat harvest nears completion, well ahead of average

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The winter wheat harvest in Kansas is nearing completion well ahead of last year or the average for this time of year, according to the latest government snapshot

About 95% of the state's wheat crop has now been cut, the Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday. At this time last year, just 75% had been harvested. The five-year average is 90% for the state.

The state's other major field crops are also making progress this summer.

The agency reported that 47% of the corn in Kansas is silking. About 6% of the soybeans are now setting pods. And 9% of the sorghum has headed in the state.