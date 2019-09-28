Kansas officials concerned about drop in young hunters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are concerned about a possible drop in conservation funds as fewer young people take up hunting.

Out-of-state hunters continue to flock to Kansas for its deer, elk and turkey. The total number of licenses and permits for out-of-state hunters more than doubled in the past two decades to more than 150,000.

The Kansas News Service reports in-state licenses have declined about 14%. Hunters' fees and licenses bring in about 60% of Kansas' conservation dollars.

The Department of Wildlife and Tourism last year hired 23-year-old Tanna Fanshier as its new hunting recruitment coordinator.

She said to attract younger hunters, Kansas is moving away from emphasizing the long tradition of hunting in the state toward emphasizing how hunting helps conservation of wildlife and habitat.