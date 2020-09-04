Kansas man sentenced to 40 years on child sex crimes

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man spend more than 40 years in prison on child sex crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.

Karl Van Nice, 59, of Ellsworth was sentenced Thursday on two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

He was convicted in February following a jury trial.

The crimes were committed between September 2015 and January 2016.