Kansas legislators review proposed anti-abortion amendment

Evert Nelson/AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters on Friday previewed arguments they'll make to voters if lawmakers put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot.

House and Senate committees heard testimony on a proposal to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. The measure would declare there is no state right to abortion and the Legislature has broad authority to regulate it.