Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A judge in Kansas' most populous county is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of a federal moratorium expiring at the end of the month in an early sign of what is to come as experts predict a tide of people being forced from their homes nationwide.
Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins explained this week during a Zoom eviction hearing that he doesn't think the moratorium that was issued last year by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is enforceable.