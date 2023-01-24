Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education.
Kelly was scheduled to give the annual State of the State address Tuesday evening to a joint session of the state House and Senate. She previously outlined several proposals for cutting taxes that include eliminating the state's 4% sales tax on groceries by April 1.