Kansas casinos begin reopening, check temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State-owned Kansas casinos plan to check customers' temperatures as they begin reopening after closing for weeks over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City and Pittsburg's Kansas Crossing Casino opened Friday, and the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane opened Saturday, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Those casinos will take customers' temperatures and quiz them on recent medical history. Kansas Crossing Casino is banning anyone with a temperature of 99 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Powhattan's Sac and Fox Casino, reopening June 1, is banning anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees.

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway will reopen slot machines Monday and will take customers' temperatures with a forehead scanning thermometer.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 419 cases to 8,958 on Friday, the last day the data was released. State health officials also reported 185 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.