Kansas GOP official urges 2 candidates to exit Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top GOP official is calling on two Republican candidates to drop out of the race for the U.S. Senate.

Party chairman Mike Kuckelman wrote to Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and former Johnson County Commissioner Dave Lindstrom on Thursday in letters obtained by The Kansas City Star to tell them that they lack a viable path to the nomination to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, noting in part their weak fundraising,

Wagle has roughly $515,000 cash on hand and Lindstrom, a former Kansas City Chiefs player, about $266,000, with much of the money for both of them coming from personal loans.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier raised $2.35 million in the latest fundraising period.

Shannon Golden, the state party’s executive director, said the party is attempting to set up a clear choice for voters between Kris Kobach, who served as Kansas secretary of state before losing the 2018 governor’s race, and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas.

Neither Wagle nor Lindstrom planned to take the advice. Wagle’s campaign spokesman Matt Beynon said that Wagle would win the primary and beat Bollier in November. Lindstrom acknowledged that he faced “a challenge" but insisted that he could win.