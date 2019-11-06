Kansas GOP colleagues spurn Davids' request on adoption rule

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Congress members are rejecting a request from the state's lone congressional Democrat that they join her in opposing a federal policy that will allow faith-based adoption agencies to get taxpayer funding even if they turn away same-sex couples.

Rep. Sharice Davids sent a letter Tuesday asking GOP colleagues to use their relationships with President Donald Trump to help reverse the policy, which rolls back a regulation from former President Barak Obama's term barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Davids is among nine LGBTQ members of Congress.

The Kansas City Star reports Kansas Reps. Roger Marshall, Steve Watkins and Ron Estes issued a joint response supporting the Trump administration's decision after receiving Davids' letter. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts also say they support it.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com