KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will pay a $100,000 settlement to the family who sued after a toddler was injured in the foot when an officer fired several rounds at their car.

The shooting occurred in August 2015 when officer Terrence Brown was pursuing a car that was speeding, according to a lawsuit filed by the family in 2020. Brown fired several shots at the car and 1-year-old inside the vehicle was hit in the foot.