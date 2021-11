KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment.

Officers were called just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 3700 block of East 47th Terrace after a caller said they wanted to check on a man who had not been to work. Officers found the man unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.