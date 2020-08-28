Kansas City police investigate city's 134th homicide of year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators are looking for clues as to who shot a man to death as he sat in his car outside a Kansas City gas station, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday along Prospect Avenue blocks east of U.S. 71, police said in a news release. Responding officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was take to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age. No arrests had been reported in the case by Friday morning.

Data kept by The Kansas City Star shows the shooting death was the city’s 134th homicide of the year, compared with 102 homicides by this time last year.