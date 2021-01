KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The co-owner of a one-time Kansas City payday lending company has pleaded guilty to a bankruptcy fraud count related to his 2015 person bankruptcy, in which prosecutors say he hid more than $1 million in assets.

Del Kimball, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court and faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced on June 2, the Kansas City Star reported. Kimball will remain free on bond until his sentencing.