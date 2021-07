KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after Kansas City police officers shot at a suspect in a vehicle early Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday while officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Independence and Ewing avenues.

Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said the officers shot at the suspect after the man drove toward officers. Drake said the suspect was not hit by the gunfire, according to The Kansas City Star.

The suspect fled the area before other officers in the area began chasing the vehicle. The suspect came to a stop about a mile away and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested. He was checked by paramedics before being taken into police custody.