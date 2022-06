KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman as she rode an all-terrain vehicle on a south Kansas City street two years ago.

Glenn Darren Rucker, 39, of Kansas City, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier being convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 death of 41-year-old Sharon Heifner-Douglas, the Kansas City Star reported.