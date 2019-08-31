Kansas City Zoo to spend $10 million on elephant exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo is planning a $10 million renovation of its elephant exhibit.

The project announced this week will include easier access to the pool for the elephants, as well as adding shade and softer ground for the animals to walk on.

Zoo Director Randy Wisthoff says the renovations will also improve visitors' views of the elephants, with additional seating and handicapped-accessible renovations.

The zoo is still waiting to announce final plans for a $75 million saltwater aquarium.

KCUR reports the delay is caused mostly by a $7 million contribution from Kansas City.

The city council directed City Manager Troy Schulte to try and find the money but a city spokesman said this week no funds have been identified to fulfill the request.

