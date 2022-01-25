Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

An art installation inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday.
The awards — presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts & Science, best-known for the internet honors The Webbys — are intended to celebrate the mission-driven work and social impact of individuals, corporations and organizations. The winners, to be announced Feb. 15, will be honored at a virtual awards show on Feb. 28 in conjunction with the first Anthem Voices conference to showcase the winners’ work and share philanthropic and social impact ideas.