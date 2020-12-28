Kalispell man charged with beating, killing his wife

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Kalispell man is charged with causing fatal injuries to his wife while officers continue to investigate the reported suicide of his father, who was a potential witness.

Bradley Jay Hillious, 34, made an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday on a charge of deliberate homicide in the death of his wife, Amanda Hillious, 33. He did not enter a plea and was appointed a public defender. Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan retained his bail at the $750,000 set in his arrest warrant.

Deputies were called to the Hillious residence in Kalispell on the morning of Dec. 15. Officers said Bradley Hillious and his father, Scott Hillious, were also at the residence along with Amanda's four children ages 1, 3, 5 and 11.

Bradley Hillious reported that Amanda had fallen down the stairs, but later acknowledged a physical altercation between himself and his wife, court records said. Scott Hillious had told investigators that his son was in his own bedroom when Amanda Hillious reportedly fell.

Amanda Hillious died on Dec. 19 of blunt force trauma injuries associated with neck compression, court records said.

Two days later, her 11-year-old son told investigators he saw Bradley Hillious punching and hitting his mother and heard her scream to “call 911.” The 5-year-old reported he heard his mom scream, “stop Brad,” court records said.

On Dec. 24, deputies called to ask Bradley and Scott Hillious to come to the sheriff's office for further interviews. Bradley said he wanted to talk to an attorney first, court records said. A short time later, Bradley Hillious contacted the sheriff's office to report that his father had killed himself, court records said.

Bradley told investigators his father told him: “'I can't do this anymore, I'm not going to jail',” before taking his own life. Scott Hillious' death is still under investigation, Flathead County Sheriff Scott Heino said.

Bradley Hillious is scheduled to enter a plea to a deliberate homicide charge in District Court on Jan. 7.