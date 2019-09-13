Wilton student arrested for social media threat to school

A Wilton juvenile has been arrested for making threats in a Snapchat group chat on social media. Police stressed there is no active threat to the public or school community.

The Wilton Police Department was notified of a social media post involving a possible school threat on Thursday, Sept. 12, at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by Lt. Robert Kluk.

He said the post was part of a group chat in which a juvenile suggested the threat of violence directed toward a Wilton school.

In a letter to parents by Principal Lauren Feltz, the juvenile was further identified as a student at Wilton’s Middlebrook School, which serves grades 6-8.

Police say members of the department’s Patrol and Youth Division were able to immediately identify the student who sent the post.

Contact was made with the student’s parents at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, who promptly brought their child to police headquarters to be interviewed, according to police.

The interview revealed the post was not meant as an actual threat and was never meant to be carried out, police said. The student appeared remorseful and understood the consequences of his actions, police added.

The student was arrested for first-degree threatening, released into the custody of his parents, and is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Stamford later this month.

Police say throughout the investigation, the student and his parents have been cooperative with investigators, and at no time did there appear to be a viable threat to the public or school community.

“The safety of the schools in our Wilton community is always a priority of the department. In light of the investigation, the department has increased their presence and visibility in the school areas,” Kluk said in a written statement.

Feltz issued an email notification to families on Friday morning, explaining that the social media threat was made on Snapchat in a conversation involving approximately 30 Middlebrook students.

She said one student made a comment suggesting a threat of violence toward the school.

Noting the police department’s investigation, Feltz said, “Rest assured that our school district will follow its protocols as we respond to this incident.”

She said at school on Friday, Middlebrook students can share concerns either directly with a trusted adult or anonymously through the school’s tip line.

“We will also revisit and emphasize the many ways that students who are feeling worried or distressed during the school day can access support from any trusted staff member, from members of our administrative team and mental health department,” she said.

