Justice Department awards nearly $38M to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) —

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it has awarded nearly $38 million to West Virginia to fight crime and improve community safety.

Almost $8 million of the award will be dedicated to supporting families and crime victims affected by the opioid crisis, a statement from the agency said.

Funding also will go to a statewide program that serves children exposed to trauma and violence, a program that steers low-level drug offenders away from prosecution and programs that provide mental health services.

The remainder of the grant money will support a range of initiatives including school safety, services for domestic violence victims and youth mentoring.

“These grants will help children exposed to the trauma and violence that the opioid crisis brings, add health services in our rural areas and identify at-risk individuals in an effort to divert them from a path of sorrow, heartbreak and other consequences,” said William J. Powell, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. “”When we work together, real progress can be made.”

Gov. Jim Justice said he was thankful and that officials need "to ensure that this funding is used effectively and efficiently to help provide relief to as many West Virginians as possible.”