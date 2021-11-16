Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 12:08 a.m.
1 of9 Kyle Rittenhouse waits near his table during a break in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Sean Krajacic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A lone protester stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before going on a break during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Sean Krajacic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun as he gives the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) SEAN KRAJACIC/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, demonstrates how Rittenhouse used his gun as he gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse, an aspiring police officer, shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha in 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Sean Krajacic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Binger, front left, and James Kraus, front right, confer as Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, background left, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse, an aspiring police officer, shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha in 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Sean Krajacic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.
Prosecutors claimed in closing arguments Monday that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked bloodshed by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, then walking off like a “hero in a Western” after killing two men and wounding a third.
Written By
MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER