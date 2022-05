CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Lake County man in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.

James H. Higgason III, 52, of Whiting, found guilty Friday of murder and murder during the commission of a robbery, could face consecutive sentences of 45 to 65 years when he's sentenced June 24.