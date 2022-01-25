Judge won't dismiss charges before Whitmer kidnap plot trial

DETROIT (AP) — A judge rejected claims of entrapment Tuesday and declined to dismiss charges ahead of a March trial against five men accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ruled that the defendants, who claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants, failed to meet a “heavy burden” to have the case dismissed at this point. He said they must show evidence of inducement and their own “clear absence” of interest in targeting Whitmer.