Judge sides with coal company in Wyoming permit rejection

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Wyoming environmental review panel lacks authority to reject a permit for a proposed coal mine.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers ruled Friday the Wyoming Environmental Quality Council improperly rejected Ramaco Carbon's permit application in 2017.

The company wants the mine near Sheridan to provide coal to research ways to coal into carbon-based products.

The council rejected the state permit amid concerns about subsidence and groundwater problems.

Rogers ruled the council may only make recommendations to the director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, who decides whether to issue mine permits.

Ramaco attorney Tom Sansonetti tells Wyoming Public Radio the department will now need to consider either its original application or a revised one it has submitted.

Department officials say they're reviewing the ruling.

