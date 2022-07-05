Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 10:46 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, July 3, 2022. The medical facility was open for three hours before anti-abortion protesters arrived. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. However, a Mississippi judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, in a lawsuit by the state's only abortion clinic that seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Anti-abortion activists, left, await vehicles bearing patients to arrive at the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, July 3, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. However, a Mississippi judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, in a lawsuit by the state's only abortion clinic that seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A posted sign outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic assures potential patients that is open, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. However, a Mississippi judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, in a lawsuit by the state's only abortion clinic that seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.
The law — which state lawmakers passed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that allowed abortions nationwide — is set to take effect Thursday.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS