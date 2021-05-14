Judge mulls disqualifying Vegas DA in Nevada execution case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge is considering whether to disqualify the district attorney in Las Vegas from handling a prosecutorial bid to set the execution date for a convicted Nevada mass murderer.
A day after Gov. Steve Sisolak and the top Democrat in the Legislature declared efforts to repeal the state’s death penalty law dead, Clark County District Court Judge Michael Villani on Monday pushed back to June 4 a hearing on the district attorney’s request to set a late July date for the lethal injection of Zane Michael Floyd.