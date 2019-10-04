https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Judge-halts-plan-to-change-union-dues-collections-14490822.php
Judge halts plan to change union dues collections in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has temporarily barred Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration from pursuing changes in how public employee union dues are collected.
While Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller in a written order stated he was only ruling on a union’s request to temporarily block the proposal, he said the state’s new policy is “unsupported by applicable case law.”
Dunleavy, a Republican, recently signed an order calling for new procedures to allow state employees to opt in or out of paying dues and fees. That followed a finding by state Attorney General Kevin Clarkson that the state is not fully compliant with a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
A Department of Law spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.
