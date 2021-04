SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a West Virginia landholding firm’s request for a restraining order that would require chemical giant Union Carbide to stop all discharges from a landfill in South Charleston.

The Courtland Company found elevated levels of toxic chemicals on land it owns near Union Carbide’s Filmont landfill in South Charleston and alleges it is a toxic dumping site leaking hazardous substances into nearby Davis Creek and its tributaries.